Prawit quits as leader of Palang Pracharath, is renominated, reassumes the post

TN July 29, 2023 0
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Thailand's Minister of Defense General Prawit Wongsuwan. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin S. O'Brien.




General Prawit Wongsuwan quit as leader of the Palang Pracharath party, was renominated, uncontested and reassumed the post today (Saturday).

Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

His sudden resignation today, which effectively dissolves the party’s executive committee, was announced by acting party leader Paibul Nititawan at the general meeting.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Thailand safe from deadly ‘Congo fever’

TN July 29, 2023 0
Scientist woman testing chemical sample in flask at laboratory with herbs capsule and herbal leaf. Science or herb medical research and development concept.

Chulalongkorn University Presents Plant-Based Biopharmaceutical Research to Combat Cancer Cells in Lab Animals

Chulalongkorn University July 29, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

TN July 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Thailand safe from deadly ‘Congo fever’

TN July 29, 2023 0
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit quits as leader of Palang Pracharath, is renominated, reassumes the post

TN July 29, 2023 0
The princess, along with Soi Dog and other members from the sterilisation department.

Soi Dog Foundation joins Princess Chulabhorn’s rabies project event in Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN July 29, 2023 0
Scientist woman testing chemical sample in flask at laboratory with herbs capsule and herbal leaf. Science or herb medical research and development concept.

Chulalongkorn University Presents Plant-Based Biopharmaceutical Research to Combat Cancer Cells in Lab Animals

Chulalongkorn University July 29, 2023 0
Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry to Koh Samui Malfunctions and Strands Frightened Passengers for Hours

TN July 29, 2023 0