Prawit quits as leader of Palang Pracharath, is renominated, reassumes the post

Thailand's Minister of Defense General Prawit Wongsuwan. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin S. O'Brien.









General Prawit Wongsuwan quit as leader of the Palang Pracharath party, was renominated, uncontested and reassumed the post today (Saturday).

Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

His sudden resignation today, which effectively dissolves the party’s executive committee, was announced by acting party leader Paibul Nititawan at the general meeting.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

