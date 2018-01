Former yellow-shirt co-leaders say they cannot afford to pay damages worth more than 522 million baht incurred by the defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD)’s 10-day closure of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports 10 years ago.

Maj Gen Chamlong Srimuang, one of the former 13 PAD co-leaders who have been ordered to pay the damages, said he cannot find the money to pay, and he had no assets which can be seized.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS