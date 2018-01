A prominent activist against the Thepa coal-fired power plant says he will sue government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd for defamation over a sexual misconduct slur.

Mustarsheedeen Waba’s lawsuit stems from a remark made by Sansern on the TV programme “Thailand Moves Forward”, which promoted government policies.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratch Rujivanarom

The Nation