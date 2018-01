BANGKOK — Saturday will mark one year since a pilot died when his fighter jet went down at a National Children’s Day airshow, prompting the military to vow a speedy investigation into the crash.

But as of Monday afternoon, the armed forces have yet to explain what happened, even as the same make of aircraft are set to take flight for the same event this year.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English