Monday, January 8, 2018
Temperatures to drop in upper parts of Thailand

Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai
BANGKOK, 8 January 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperatures in the upper parts of the country will decline further until January 13th.

According to meteorologists, the weather has remained cold in the morning in the North and Northeast of Thailand. Local residents living in the upper parts of the country are urged to keep warm and drive carefully due to poor road visibility caused by thick fog. Farmers should also take precautions, as the declining temperatures could damage crops.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

