One Missing Sailor Found Dead in East China Sea: Iranian Official

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The body of one of the sailors who went missing in the East China Sea following a collision between an Iranian tanker and a Chinese bulk ship has been found dead in the Pacific Ocean, an Iranian official said.

Searchers have found the body of one of the missing sailors in the East China Sea, CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad said on Monday.

A post-mortem will be conducted in Shanghai to determine the identity of the deceased individual, he added.

An international search and rescue operation has been launched in the hope of finding 32 sailors who went missing in the East China Sea after National Iranian Tanker’s Sanchi and the Chinese freight collided there.

