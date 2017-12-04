Monday, December 4, 2017
Boat Collides With Tanker Off South Korean Coast, at Least 13 Killed

Cargo Ship Seityomaru
Four helicopters and 14 boats are conducting a search and rescue operation.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 13 people have been killed and two are missing after a chartered fishing boat collided with a tanker off the South Korean coast, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local officials.

The vessel was carrying 20 passengers and two crew members when it hit a tanker near the Yeongheung Island to the west of the country’s capital of Seoul at 06:15 a.m. local time (21:15 GMT, Saturday).

