An Indonesian and two Thais have been arrested in Bangkok and Chiang Mai over alleged phone scams.

Police Commissioner General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the national police chief, announced on Monday that Tommy Wu had been arrested at a rented house in Bangkok’s Ram Indra area, while Jirawat Klombang and Jiraphat Kanarujinanon were arrested in Chiang Mai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation