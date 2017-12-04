Monday, December 4, 2017
Police: 1 Killed, 3 Injured after Driver Strikes 4 in NYC

NYPD police car in New York
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected.

He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for the driver, who they say had his hair in a ponytail, AP reported.

The Daily News reports that the crash happened after a knife fight outside a hookah bar.

