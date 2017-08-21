Monday, August 21, 2017
Car Rams Into Two Bus Shelters in French City of Marseille: One Dead

Marseille in France
A car rammed into two bus stations in the French city of Marseille, the AFP news agency reports citing local police services. At least one person is dead.

The police arrived at the scene, local media reported. The driver was arrested.

The Bouches-du-Rhône police and the National Police services stated that the operation is underway and ask people to avoid the area of Vieux-Port, where the accident took place. They also stated that the motives of the perpetrator are currently unknown.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

