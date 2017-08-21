Ten Sailors Missing after US Warship, Tanker Collide near Singapore

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Ten sailors are missing after a US warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore on Monday, the US Navy said, and the second accident involving US Navy destroyers in Asian waters in little more than two months.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC before dawn while heading to Singapore for a routine port call, the Navy said in a statement.

“Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft,” the Navy said. “There are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured.”

Four of the injured were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore with non-life threatening injuries, while the fifth needed no further treatment, it said, Reuters reported.

The USS John S. McCain’s sister ship, the USS Fitzgerald, almost sank off the coast of Japan after it was struck by a Philippine container ship on June 17.

Collisions between warships and other large vessels are extremely rare, with naval historians going back more than 50 years to find a similar previous incident.

A search-and-rescue mission was under way for the sailors missing from the USS John S. McCain involving Singaporean ships, helicopters and tug boats, as well as US Navy aircraft.

The warship was currently sailing under its own power towards Singapore’s Changi Naval Base and there was no sign of fuel or oil visible near the ship, the Navy said.

