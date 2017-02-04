Singapore Sentences Saudi Diplomat to Caning and Jail for Molesting Woman

A Saudi Arabian diplomat has been sentenced to four strokes of a cane and more than 26 months in prison for molesting a hotel intern in Singapore.

Bander Yahya A. Alzahrani, 39, an attache to the Saudi Embassy in Beijing, was vacationing with his wife and three children in 2016. They were staying at the luxury resort on the island of Sentosa in Singapore. He allegedly groped and kissed a 20-year-old woman who was an employee of the resort.

Alzahrani, who was convicted of two counts of molestation, is appealing his conviction and sentence, on the grounds that the victim is making false allegations as part of an extortion scheme. He has been released on $20,000 bail.

Full story: sputniknews.com