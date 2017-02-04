White House slams “outrageous” court ruling blocking travel ban

PanARMENIAN.Net – The White House responded sharply Friday, February 3 night to a Seattle federal judge’s order that temporarily halts enforcement of an executive order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and blocking the entry of any new refugees for at least 120 days, The Lost Angeles Times reports.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” the White House said in a statement. Later, the word “outrageous” was removed in a revised statement that was sent out.

“The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” the statement continued.

