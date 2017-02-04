Saturday, February 4, 2017
Private sector sees potential growth in Thai economy this year

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket
TN News

BANGKOK, 4th February 2017 (NNT) – The private sector said Thailand’s economic expansion could reach 3.4% this year, thanks to government spending.

Pipat Luangnarumitchai, Assistant Managing Director of Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, said on Friday that the Thai economy is recovering gradually and has the potential to grow by 3.4% this year and 3.6% in 2018, as a result of the government’s infrastructure development projects across the nation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

TN
