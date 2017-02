A NEW VISA requirement affecting visitors from Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei has dealt a blow to tourism in the bustling border town of Songkhla.

Visitors from the three Asean countries, and 46 other nations, now need to apply for a tourist visa if they make more than two trips to Thailand via land transport. However, tourists who arrive by air or boat can still enjoy the visa-free trips for up to 30 days at a time.

Full story: The Nation

By SOMCHAI SAMART