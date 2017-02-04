Saturday, February 4, 2017
‘Benz Racing’ denies knowing Xaysana

Nisan Nissan GT-R
Akarakit Worarojchroendet, a car racer who rose to fame after he married an actress, has denied knowing the Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha who was arrested earlier last month.

After several hours of questioning at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), Mr Akarakit told a large group of reporters at around 10pm on Friday that he did not know Mr Xaysana. He said he came to meet police to give his statements and evidence and asked the public not to judge him too soon.

