Private hospitals will charge for COVID-19 vaccine shots at a standard price

Private hospitals will charge for COVID-19 vaccine shots at a standard price1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Private Hospital Association (PHA) has announced that COVID-19 vaccine shots, provided by private hospitals, will be charged at a standard price, including insurance for any side effects.
PHA president Dr. Chalerm Harnpanich said the reason the price will be set the same nationwide is to get as many people as possible vaccinated, not to make a profit.
As for the manufacturers, the US-based Moderna is in the process of applying for registration with Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after submitting its application on April 19th.
