Prachin Buri: Man arrested for killing 2, injuring 2 in shooting spree





PRACHIN BURI: A man was arrested on Saturday night in Kabin Buri district for shooting to death two men and injuring two others following an unsuccessful attempt to settle a personal dispute, police said.

Pol Col Manoj Kanklao, the Kabin Buri police chief, said Apinan Soma, 24, was arrested by police at about 11.50pm while he was hiding in a forest near Ko Daeng village in tambon Nonsi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon

BANGKOK POST

