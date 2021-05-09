May 9, 2021

Prachin Buri: Man arrested for killing 2, injuring 2 in shooting spree

Road in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi Province HDR test.

Road in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi Province. Photo: Peter / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


PRACHIN BURI: A man was arrested on Saturday night in Kabin Buri district for shooting to death two men and injuring two others following an unsuccessful attempt to settle a personal dispute, police said.

Pol Col Manoj Kanklao, the Kabin Buri police chief, said Apinan Soma, 24, was arrested by police at about 11.50pm while he was hiding in a forest near Ko Daeng village in tambon Nonsi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST

