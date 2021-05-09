Government Plans New Measure for Vaccinated Travellers

Government Plans New Measure for Vaccinated Travellers1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand plans to waive mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Bangkok and top tourist destinations from October, to revive a key industry battered by COVID-19 travel curbs.
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the new measure means easier access to favorite locations in 10 provinces, like Pattaya, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Krabi and Bangkok, which will welcome tourists with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from Oct 1st.
The announcement comes as Phuket prepares to open up to vaccinated travellers in July, in a pilot scheme. The province is seeking to inoculate most of its residents before the reopening, and before mass vaccinations begin in the rest of Thailand.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand