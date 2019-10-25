Fri. Oct 25th, 2019

Loving husband continues long journey with his wife’s ashes

4 hours ago TN
Kabin Buri Train Station in Prachin Buri

Kabin Buri Train Station in Prachin Buri district. Photo: シャムネコ.


PRACHIN BURI: A 40-year-old northeastern man is continuing the journey he started three years ago, when he set out on foot from Trang to take his beloved wife’s remains to visit the places she had always wanted to see, but never had the opportunity.

Sakchai Suphanthamat was spotted pushing his two-wheel cart, in company with his three dogs, along Highway 304 (Kabin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima) before dawn on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST

