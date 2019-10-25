Loving husband continues long journey with his wife’s ashes





PRACHIN BURI: A 40-year-old northeastern man is continuing the journey he started three years ago, when he set out on foot from Trang to take his beloved wife’s remains to visit the places she had always wanted to see, but never had the opportunity.

Sakchai Suphanthamat was spotted pushing his two-wheel cart, in company with his three dogs, along Highway 304 (Kabin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima) before dawn on Wednesday.

