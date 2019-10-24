Malaysian Terrorist Linked to 9/11 Attacks is Set to be Freed Next Month





Yazid Sufaat, the only Malaysian directly involved in the 9/11 terror attacks against the United States, is set to be released from prison next month, but police will continue to monitor him, the nation’s police chief says.

The 55-year-old convicted terrorist from Johor has finished his two-year sentence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and must be released, said Abdul Hamid Bador, inspector general of police.

“This is part and parcel of the law process. He had served his sentence and when the time comes, he will be released,” Abdul Hamid told reporters. “We cannot take away his liberty. We will continue to engage with him, we will monitor him and he will still go to rehab.”

Abdul Hamid described the former army captain as a tough prisoner who underwent rehabilitation while incarcerated at the Simpang Renggam prison in Johor state since 2017.

“He was tough but the scenario is different when you are outside. We understand concerns but we cannot arrest him based on other people’s perception,” Abdul Hamid said. “My men will be on alert so that no unwanted incident would occur.”

Yazid, a U.S. trained bio-chemist, was detained under the now-defunct Internal Security Act (ISA) in December 2001 for his alleged involvement with bin Laden’s al-Qaeda. He was released in 2008 but re-arrested five years later and again in 2017 after a brief release.

Yazid was arrested in 2013 under SOSMA [the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act] and sentenced to four years for recruiting new members for the Islamic State.

Following his release, Yazid was detained in December 2017 after authorities discovered that he had been recruiting fellow inmates for al-Qaeda while in jail. He is finishing up his two-year sentence and is to be released, according to officials.

Full story: BenarNews

Ali Nufael

Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

