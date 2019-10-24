Thu. Oct 24th, 2019

Cabinet extends Visa on Arrival fee waiver for six months

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Terence Ong.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved a 6-month extension of the Visa on Arrival fee waiver campaign for visitors, to help generate more tourism spending in Thailand.

A Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced today that the Cabinet has approved in principle the draft fee waiver extension of Visa on Arrival, for an additional six months from the expiry of the initial campaign on 31st October, until 30th April 2020.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

