TG president warns airline on brink of collapse, staff must work harder





Thai Airways International president Sumeth Damronchaitham has admitted, for the first time, that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, to the extent that it may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.

He also said that there may still be time, albeit not much, to save the company “otherwise speculation that THAI is going bankrupt will materialize and there is a chance that we will reach that point.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



