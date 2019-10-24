Thu. Oct 24th, 2019

TG president warns airline on brink of collapse, staff must work harder

Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways

Airbus A380-800 THAI Airways. Photo: Masakatsu Ukon.


Thai Airways International president Sumeth Damronchaitham has admitted, for the first time, that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, to the extent that it may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.

He also said that there may still be time, albeit not much, to save the company “otherwise speculation that THAI is going bankrupt will materialize and there is a chance that we will reach that point.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

