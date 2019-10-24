Thu. Oct 24th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Seven people killed in van-truck collision in Ubon

1 min read
45 mins ago TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.


Seven passengers in a mini-bus were killed and four others, including the driver, were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into a six-wheel truck on a highway in Warin Chamrab district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday.

According to eyewitness accounts, the passenger van, with a Chon Buri license plate, apparently travelling at high speed, lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming six wheeler.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Italian man killed in Khon Kaen for having affair with young mistress

2 days ago TN
1 min read

3 killed in Korat as car skids into canal

4 days ago TN
1 min read

‘Billionaire’ left his ‘pretty’ bride with B3.5m debt

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Cabinet extends Visa on Arrival fee waiver for six months

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

TG president warns airline on brink of collapse, staff must work harder

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Seven people killed in van-truck collision in Ubon

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Italian arrested in Koh Phangan after ecstasy found in parcel

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close