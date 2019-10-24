Seven people killed in van-truck collision in Ubon





Seven passengers in a mini-bus were killed and four others, including the driver, were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into a six-wheel truck on a highway in Warin Chamrab district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday.

According to eyewitness accounts, the passenger van, with a Chon Buri license plate, apparently travelling at high speed, lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming six wheeler.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

