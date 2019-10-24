Thu. Oct 24th, 2019

Italian arrested in Koh Phangan after ecstasy found in parcel

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan. Photo: Fabio Achilli / flickr.


SURAT THANI: An Italian has been arrested at his house on Koh Phangan after 500 ecstasy pills were found hidden in packets of instant noodles sent to him from overseas.

Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol, superintendent of Surat Thani immigration, said yesterday that customs officials inspected a parcel at the Bangkok Mail Centre on Monday. It was sent from the Netherlands and addressed to a resident of Koh Phangan district.

