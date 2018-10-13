Two Cameroon men arrested in Surat Thani for overstaying visa by three years





Two Cameroon men have been arrested in Surat Thani’s Phra Saeng district for overstaying their visa by three years to teach English at a remote school.

Pol Col Wanchana Bowornboon, Surat Thani immigration chief, said the two men were arrested at a school in Moo 8 village in Tambon Sinpoon. One is 31 years old and another 45 years old.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

