Two Cameroon men arrested in Surat Thani for overstaying visa by three years

By TN / October 13, 2018

Two Cameroon men have been arrested in Surat Thani’s Phra Saeng district for overstaying their visa by three years to teach English at a remote school.

Pol Col Wanchana Bowornboon, Surat Thani immigration chief, said the two men were arrested at a school in Moo 8 village in Tambon Sinpoon. One is 31 years old and another 45 years old.

