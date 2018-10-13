TAT targets lagging South





The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to boost domestic travel in the South, claiming the area still has fewer native visitors than other regions.

Nithee Sriprae, the TAT’s newly appointed executive director for the southern region, said the agency created a new campaign called Chippajon Long South, or Travel to the South, specifically to encourage Thais to visit the area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUCHAT SRITAMA

BANGKOK POST

Share this article