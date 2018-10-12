500+ Foreigners Arrested in New Nationwide Raids





BANGKOK — More than 500 foreigners were arrested in another nationwide raid, police said Friday.

A crackdown on illegal immigrants seemed to gain intensity as the latest arrests almost doubled last week’s record numbers. A total of 528 foreigners were rounded up yesterday from 307 locations countrywide including Bangkok’s Nana and Sampeng areas, according to deputy immigration chief Maj. Gen. Itthipol Itthisarnronchai.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article