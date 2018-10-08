More illegal foreigners land in ‘Big Joke’s’ net

Pol Maj Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakpal, newly appointed as acting Immigration Bureau chief, led police on Monday in collaring 22 citizens of African nations and a Myanmar man on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3.
But eight of them had their documents in order and were released.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
