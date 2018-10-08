Thai Tourist police Chevrolet car
News

More illegal foreigners land in ‘Big Joke’s’ net

By TN / October 8, 2018

Pol Maj Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakpal, newly appointed as acting Immigration Bureau chief, led police on Monday in collaring 22 citizens of African nations and a Myanmar man on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3.

But eight of them had their documents in order and were released.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Tags: , ,

