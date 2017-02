THE Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized 229 assets worth Bt384 million from former Ubon Ratchathani governor Surapol Saipan and others in relation to alleged corruption in the purchase of farming chemicals to be given to local residents, a source at the agency said yesterday.

AMLO transaction committee head Athikhom Inthuphuti signed an order number 15/2017 early this month for the temporary seizure of assets linked to the crime.

Full story: The Nation

By WICHIT MEESAWAT

THE NATION