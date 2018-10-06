Buddisht temple and Bangkok skyline
Bangkok

‘Big Joke’ targets foreign lady who griped about bell ringing

By TN / October 6, 2018

The Immigration Bureau joined the bellringing controversy at Wat Sai on Rama III Road as its new chief, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, vowed to inspect details of a condo room leasing contract to a foreign woman who complained about the noise.

It was reported that a woman had repeatedly complained about the noise, which she claimed disturbed the residents of a nearby luxury condominium.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close