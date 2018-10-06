‘Big Joke’ targets foreign lady who griped about bell ringing

The Immigration Bureau joined the bellringing controversy at Wat Sai on Rama III Road as its new chief, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, vowed to inspect details of a condo room leasing contract to a foreign woman who complained about the noise.
It was reported that a woman had repeatedly complained about the noise, which she claimed disturbed the residents of a nearby luxury condominium.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST
