First Temple Bell Tower, Now Mosque Lowers Prayer Call





BANGKOK — Morning in Bangkok, the city awakes to bells of Wat Sai and the calls of Bang Uthit Mosque. But the awakening is daily, at 4am. And the citizens of high-rise condos want to sleep.

A day after district officials filed a complaint to demand Wat Sai lower the volume of their bell tolls, a local mosque revealed on Friday that they had also received similar warnings and refuted claims that their daily calls to prayer disturbed others in the same Bang Kho Laem district.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

