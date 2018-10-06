First Temple Bell Tower, Now Mosque Lowers Prayer Call

BANGKOK — Morning in Bangkok, the city awakes to bells of Wat Sai and the calls of Bang Uthit Mosque. But the awakening is daily, at 4am. And the citizens of high-rise condos want to sleep.
A day after district officials filed a complaint to demand Wat Sai lower the volume of their bell tolls, a local mosque revealed on Friday that they had also received similar warnings and refuted claims that their daily calls to prayer disturbed others in the same Bang Kho Laem district.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Outrage over love hotel’s Hitler room
-
‘Big Joke’ targets foreign lady who griped about bell ringing
-
Korean man arrested on fraud charges amid temple bell-ringing probe
-
Seven injured in Bangkok as sleepy motorist ploughs into motorcyclists
-
59 foreign nationals arrested in Bangkok for working illegally