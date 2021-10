A 46-year-old man who was reportedly trying to stab his wife stabbed his father-in-law to death instead who was trying to protect his daughter in the greater Pattaya area last night (October 3rd).

The Huayyai Police was notified of the incident at 9:00 P.M. at a residential home in Huayyai, Banglamung.

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News