  • October 4, 2021
Swiss national arrested in Udon Thani for allegedly beating armed intruder to death

A Songthaew (Baht Bus) in Udon Thani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A Swiss national, 63, was arrested at his house in Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani, yesterday, October 3rd, after reportedly beating an alleged Thai thief to death.

Police officials from the Nakha Police Station arrived at the scene after being alerted of the incident just after midnight Sunday morning. Victim Sathien Chantarakhantri, 53, was found dead in the house’s kitchen with several wounds and bruises on his face. His hands and feet were tied up with a rope. The body was taken to the Udon Thani Hospital for an autopsy.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



