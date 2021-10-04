  • October 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Collection of 500…

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year

Immigration and Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Twang Dunga / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Tourism and Sports Ministry is poised to start collecting a 500-baht tourism fee for a “tourism transformation fund” next year, with the budget following a co-payment model.

The Centre for Economic Situation Administration last week approved the creation of the fund, which is expected to subsidise projects that transform the industry, focusing on high-value and sustainable tourism.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Registrations for AstraZeneca booster shots for those with 2 Sinovac jabs open Thursday
News

Registrations for AstraZeneca booster shots for those...

October 4, 2021
COVID Vaccination Starts for Children Aged 12 and over
News

COVID Vaccination Starts for Children Aged 12...

October 4, 2021
Prayut Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ Initiative to Stimulate Economy
Phuket

Prayut Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ Initiative to Stimulate...

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.