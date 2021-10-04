Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year
The Tourism and Sports Ministry is poised to start collecting a 500-baht tourism fee for a “tourism transformation fund” next year, with the budget following a co-payment model.
The Centre for Economic Situation Administration last week approved the creation of the fund, which is expected to subsidise projects that transform the industry, focusing on high-value and sustainable tourism.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST