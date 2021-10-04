  • October 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Registrations for AstraZeneca…

Registrations for AstraZeneca booster shots for those with 2 Sinovac jabs open Thursday

Registrations for AstraZeneca booster shots for those with 2 Sinovac jabs open Thursday

AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.




The COVID-19 vaccination site at Bang Sue Grand station in Bangkok has announced that they will start providing AstraZeneca booster shots, for those who were already vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac before July 31st.

Registrations will be open from this Thursday (October 7th) at 9am through mobile phone providers, and the vaccinations will start from October 9th to 31st, from 9am to 5pm, free of charge. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year
News

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners...

October 4, 2021
COVID Vaccination Starts for Children Aged 12 and over
News

COVID Vaccination Starts for Children Aged 12...

October 4, 2021
Prayut Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ Initiative to Stimulate Economy
Phuket

Prayut Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ Initiative to Stimulate...

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.