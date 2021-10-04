  • October 4, 2021
COVID Vaccination Starts for Children Aged 12 and over

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 and more started today and should cover 5 million children of the age range in 3 weeks.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the department already distributed vaccines to districts and the mass vaccination should start approximately on Oct 6.

There were about 1,000 districts nationwide and in each district, there were 3-5 schools, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



