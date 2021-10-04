Prayut Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ Initiative to Stimulate Economy









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Government is gearing up to promote Phuket as a world-class tourist destination, hoping to welcome one million foreign visitors over the next six months and to generate at least 60 billion baht in revenue.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha explained the “Phuket transformation” initiative on his Facebook page on Friday, saying that this program aims to attract up to a million high-quality foreign travelers as well as those who are on a “workation” during the 4th quarter of this year all the way to the 1st quarter of 2022. That is an average of 5,000 visitors per day.

He expects around 500,000 tourists to travel via chartered flights to Thailand from England, Russia, Germany, and Nordic countries from October 2021 to March 2022.

