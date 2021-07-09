  • July 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai study finds…

Thai study finds 2 doses of Sinovac can’t beat Delta variant, AstraZeneca can

Thai study finds 2 doses of Sinovac can’t beat Delta variant, AstraZeneca can

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.



Inoculation with two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine can boost the neutralizing antibody level to 80-90% and provide immunity to the Alpha variant of the COVID-19 virus to some extent, but cannot fend off the highly contagious Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in Thailand and many other parts of the world, said a prominent Thai doctor today (Friday).

Two doses of the UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can, however, immunize people, with neutralizing antibody levels of over 90%, against the virulent Delta variant, according to Head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, Professor Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, who conducted a joint study with Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, a virologist at BIOTEC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut Donates 3 Months’ Salary to COVID Fights
News

Prayut Donates 3 Months’ Salary to COVID...

July 9, 2021
Thailand reports 9,276 new COVID cases, 72 fatalities on Friday
News

Thailand reports 9,276 new COVID cases, 72...

July 9, 2021
‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home
Phuket

‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists stuck in quarantine ask...

July 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.