BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) – Officials found gel inside 110 vials of Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 because they were kept in too low temperatures.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said he issued a warning on the appropriate storage of vaccine after gel had been detected inside 110 vials of Sinovac vaccine at one non-hospital inoculation station in Bangkok.

TNA