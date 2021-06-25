  • June 25, 2021
Two doses of Sinovac can stop spread of COVID: National Vaccine Institute

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.



About 95% of those who have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine have developed an immune response which prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, according to research jointly conducted by the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the US Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Science (USAMD-AFRIMS).

The National Vaccine Institute said that 186 volunteers have joined the clinical trials, to test their immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. All of them had received their second dose of Sinovac vaccine at least two before the trial.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



