  • June 25, 2021
Thailand records 3,644 new COVID cases and 44 deaths on Friday

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The country had 44 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,644 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 3,482 cases in the general population and 162 among prison inmates.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



