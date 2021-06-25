  • June 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Medical investigators say…

Medical investigators say 42 post-inoculation fatalities not linked to COVID-19 vaccines

Medical investigators say 42 post-inoculation fatalities not linked to COVID-19 vaccines

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: x3 / Pixabay.



Investigations by medical specialists into the deaths of 103 people, who died after they had been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, have concluded that 42 were not linked to the vaccines, with the rest still pending further investigation, said Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases of the Disease Control Department, on Thursday.

Of the 42 deaths investigated so far, he said that 20 were associated with other diseases, including 10 cases of heart and coronary artery disease, 3 cases of brain haemorrhage, 1 case of purulent meningitis, 1 case of pulmonary embolism (lung arterial blood clot), 1 case of intraabdominal aneurysm (stomach bleeding), 1 case of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (blood disease) and 3 cases linked to other diseases.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA
News

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

June 25, 2021
Two doses of Sinovac can stop spread of COVID: National Vaccine Institute
News

Two doses of Sinovac can stop spread...

June 25, 2021
Thailand records 3,644 new COVID cases and 44 deaths on Friday
News

Thailand records 3,644 new COVID cases and...

June 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.