Medical investigators say 42 post-inoculation fatalities not linked to COVID-19 vaccines







Investigations by medical specialists into the deaths of 103 people, who died after they had been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, have concluded that 42 were not linked to the vaccines, with the rest still pending further investigation, said Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases of the Disease Control Department, on Thursday.

Of the 42 deaths investigated so far, he said that 20 were associated with other diseases, including 10 cases of heart and coronary artery disease, 3 cases of brain haemorrhage, 1 case of purulent meningitis, 1 case of pulmonary embolism (lung arterial blood clot), 1 case of intraabdominal aneurysm (stomach bleeding), 1 case of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (blood disease) and 3 cases linked to other diseases.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





