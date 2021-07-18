Thailand reports 101 COVID deaths and record high of 11,397 new cases on Sunday







Thailand’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 101 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the highest number of cases in a single day in the Southeast Asian country.

On Sunday, the country recorded 11,397 new infections, bringing the total number of patients to 403,386, of which 283,910 have recovered.

The COVID-19 death toll is 3,341 since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Thai authorities have set a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the residents of Bangkok, the epicenter of the third wave of the disease in the country, as soon as possible.

Under the contract signed with AstraZeneca, Thailand will receive a total of 61 million doses of the vaccine this year, said Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute.

More recently, AstraZeneca committed to provide Thailand with between five million and six million doses per month, which means the country must also seek other vaccine supply sources.

