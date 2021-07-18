  • July 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand reports 101…

Thailand reports 101 COVID deaths and record high of 11,397 new cases on Sunday

Thailand reports 101 COVID deaths and record high of 11,397 new cases on Sunday

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 101 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the highest number of cases in a single day in the Southeast Asian country.

On Sunday, the country recorded 11,397 new infections, bringing the total number of patients to 403,386, of which 283,910 have recovered.

The COVID-19 death toll is 3,341 since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Thai authorities have set a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the residents of Bangkok, the epicenter of the third wave of the disease in the country, as soon as possible.

Under the contract signed with AstraZeneca, Thailand will receive a total of 61 million doses of the vaccine this year, said Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute.

More recently, AstraZeneca committed to provide Thailand with between five million and six million doses per month, which means the country must also seek other vaccine supply sources.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Most Thais see COVID situation as ‘extremely serious’: poll
News

Most Thais see COVID situation as ‘extremely...

July 18, 2021
60,000 doses of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine fully subscribed in 90 minutes on Sunday
News

60,000 doses of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine fully...

July 18, 2021
Phang Nga welcomes foreign tourist couple from Phuket Sandbox project
South

Phang Nga welcomes foreign tourist couple from...

July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.