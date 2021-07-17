  • July 18, 2021
Fate of 100 million-doses of COVID vaccines hangs in the air

Astrazeneca vaccine being moved to a secure truck which will be led by the security team. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



Leaked correspondence between the Thai government and the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca has raised a big question about the former’s commitment to administer 100 million doses by the end of this year.

Isra News Agency on Saturday posted a letter sent by Sjoerd Hubben, vice-president for global corporate affairs of AstraZeneca Inc, to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul 22 days ago.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



