  • July 18, 2021
Phang Nga welcomes foreign tourist couple from Phuket Sandbox project

Khao Lak Beach, Le Meridien. Photo: Allen.



PHANG NGA (NNT) – Phang Nga organized a welcome parade this week, to greet the first foreign tourist couple from the Phuket Sandbox project who have traveled on to Khao Lak.

At La Vela Khao Lak Hotel, Bang Niang Beach, in Khuk Khak subdistrict, Phang Nga province, Mr. Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada, Governor of Phang Nga, welcomed the first tourist couple visiting under the Phuket Sandbox project. The couple stayed in Phuket for 14 days before traveling to Khao Lak, Phang Nga. They were welcomed with a Tom-Tom parade and were granted garlands and souvenirs from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. They also joined a group photo session before checking into the hotel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

