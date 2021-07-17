Protest against Prayut in Pattaya by Thai Mai Thon group







Anti-government Thai Mai Thon (Impatient Thais) protesters rallied in the resort town of Pattaya this afternoon (Saturday), to repeat demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The protesters, most of them riding motorcycles with some driving cars, converged in front of King Taksin the Great’s shrine on the beach road, near Pattaya Soi 6, at about 2pm. During the protest, they performed a cursing ritual by smashing earthenware pots, featuring the portrait of the prime minister, and then stomping on fragments, after which they moved along the beach road to South Pattaya and several other roads in the city.

