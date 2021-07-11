“Car mob” protesters rally in Bangkok to demand Prayut’s removal







The “car mob” protesters, led by political activist Sombat Boonngarm-anong, rallied in different parts of Bangkok this afternoon (Saturday), to put pressure on government coalition parties to dump Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The protesters, most of them riding motorcycles and in cars, first converged on the Democracy Monument at about 1pm, before moving to the head offices of coalition parties, namely the Democrats, Palang Pracharat, Bhumjaithai and Palang Prachachart Thai, to demand that they withdraw from the ruling coalition.

By Thai PBS World





