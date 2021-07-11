First COVID-19 Delta case turns up in Phuket







PHUKET: The first case of the Delta variant has been confirmed on the tourist island as the province decided to close all schools until July 23 after a surge in infections.

Koosak Kookiattikul, chief of the Phuket public health office, said the province found the first patient infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, the strain first discovered in India. The strain analysis was confirmed by the medical science centre on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST






