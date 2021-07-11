  • July 11, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. First COVID-19 Delta…

First COVID-19 Delta case turns up in Phuket

First COVID-19 Delta case turns up in Phuket

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Marc van der Chijs / flickr.



PHUKET: The first case of the Delta variant has been confirmed on the tourist island as the province decided to close all schools until July 23 after a surge in infections.

Koosak Kookiattikul, chief of the Phuket public health office, said the province found the first patient infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, the strain first discovered in India. The strain analysis was confirmed by the medical science centre on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
Phuket

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more...

July 11, 2021
Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or Delta COVID-19 variants
News

Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or...

July 11, 2021
Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86 fatalities on Sunday
News

Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86...

July 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.