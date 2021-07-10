  • July 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Asia
  3. Toilet at South…

Toilet at South Korean University Turns Poop Into Energy & Virtual Currency

Toilet at South Korean University Turns Poop Into Energy & Virtual Currency

Contemporary White toilet. Photo: islandworks / Pixabay.



Cho Jae-weon, a professor of environmental engineering at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in South Korea, has designed a device that produces energy from human faeces, and rewards those who use it.

The device is a toilet that sends poop to an underground tank where it’s broken down by microorganisms into methane that “becomes a source of energy for the building, powering a gas stove, hot-water boiler and solid oxide fuel cell,” according to Reuters.

The toilet is called “BeeVi,” which is a portmanteau for “bee” and “vision”; the poop is delivered to the tank by a vacuum pump, which helps reduce the use of water for flushing.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Andrei Dergalin
Sputnik International



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Building collapses onto road in South Korea, hitting bus & leaving 9 dead, 8 injured
Asia

Building collapses onto road in South Korea,...

June 11, 2021
Thai Arrested for Smuggling 4kg of ‘ice’ into South Korea
Asia

Thai Arrested for Smuggling 4kg of ‘ice’...

June 2, 2021
Toilet turnstile blamed for 867 COVID-19 infections found in a week at Simummuang market
Bangkok

Toilet turnstile blamed for 867 COVID-19 infections...

May 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.