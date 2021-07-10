Toilet at South Korean University Turns Poop Into Energy & Virtual Currency







Cho Jae-weon, a professor of environmental engineering at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in South Korea, has designed a device that produces energy from human faeces, and rewards those who use it.

The device is a toilet that sends poop to an underground tank where it’s broken down by microorganisms into methane that “becomes a source of energy for the building, powering a gas stove, hot-water boiler and solid oxide fuel cell,” according to Reuters.

The toilet is called “BeeVi,” which is a portmanteau for “bee” and “vision”; the poop is delivered to the tank by a vacuum pump, which helps reduce the use of water for flushing.

